Braves announce “BravesVision” platform for upcoming season broadcasts

ATLANTA — Braves fans now have an answer on how they can watch their team this upcoming season.

The Braves have announced “BravesVision,” which the organization describes as a multi-media platform owned and operated by the team that will have full oversight of its production, content and distribution.

The platform will produce more than 140 games across cable, satellite and streaming services.

For local broadcasts, the Braves are partnering with Gray Media to offer a select number of games during the season.

Those games will be announced before Opening Day.