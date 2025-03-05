Boy missing since 2017 found safe in Colorado

ATLANTA, GA — A child who was abducted in Atlanta seven years ago has been found safe in Colorado, and two people now face charges.

The break in Abdul “Aziz” Khan’s disappearance came when a homeowner was monitoring his security camera on a vacant house he had put up for sale just outside of Denver. He immediately called the Douglas County Sheriff’s office when he noticed a couple and two children enter the home.

When police arrived and interviewed the suspects, they discovered the woman was actually 40-year-old Rabia Khalid who had been on the run since 2017.

U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor says they were also able to properly identify everyone involved, including Abdul “Aziz” Khan who is now 14-years-old.

Taylor says they had searched in 11 states for Aziz and had entered his case into NMEC, but despite their best efforts, he worried the trail had gone cold.

Khalid, along with her husband, 42-year-old Elliot Blake Bourgeois were arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail with bond set at a million dollars for each. They have been charged with Second Degree Kidnapping, Forgery, Identity Theft, Providing False Information to Authorities, and Trespassing.

Aziz and another child were taken into protective custody by authorities.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly says, prior to the kidnapping, Khalid had been in a dispute with Khan’s father. “The mother had made claims, making allegations against the father, and that is her claim as why she left with Aziz.”

Aziz’s disappearance went viral after it was documented in Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” series.

The family of Abdul Aziz Khan provided the following statement: “We’re overwhelmed with joy that Aziz has finally been found. We want to thank everyone for their support over the last seven years. We specifically want to recognize the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work in solving this case. Now, as we navigate the next steps, we ask for privacy so that we can move forward as a family and heal together.”

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story.