Better Business Bureau warns of fake websites offering cheap Halloween costumes and coupons

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — As Halloween approaches, the Better Business Bureau of Atlanta has issued a warning to consumers after reports of fake websites popping up that offer steep discounts or fake coupons for costumes.

Josh Hares, vice president of BBB Atlanta, says the sites often appear and disappear quickly, making them hard to catch. Officials say the BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of fake websites tricking consumers into purchasing costumes that don’t actually exist.

“Consumers are always looking for a deal, and scammers lure them with extreme discounts or coupons promising free costumes,” Hares said.

The BBB Scam Tracker has received multiple reports of shoppers being tricked into purchasing costumes that don’t exist. One consumer said, “Fake website – attempted to buy a Halloween costume – took my payment and all my contact information including my mailing address. The payment part of the site just spun. I knew they just took all my info, and then a day later I had two charges on my credit card that were fraud.”

The BBB urges consumers to be cautious and remember: if an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

BBB officials say avoid letting scammers trick you by staying alert, shopping smart, and making sure your costume treats are real.

Tips to avoid Halloween-related scams:

  • Research before you buy. Search online for terms like “scam” or “complaint,” or look up the company’s name on BBB.org to see if others have reported issues. 
  • Check for contact information. Legitimate retailers generally provide a physical address and customer service phone number. Be cautious if a website only has an email form. 
  • Try a fake website checker. Website checkers, such as Google’s Safe Browsing tool, can also help you decide whether a website is safe to visit. 
  • Avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Extreme discounts on trending costumes can be a red flag. Check prices from reputable retailers to confirm. 
  • Use secure payment methods. Credit cards and other secure payment methods offer fraud protection. Avoid direct bank transfers or unusual payment options. 
  • Trust fraud alerts from your bank. If your bank flags a purchase, contact them immediately to review your options. 
Digital Content Producer

