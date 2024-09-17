Beltline announces new partnership, $8 million donation to fund bike trails at Westside Park

ATLANTA — The Chestnut Family Foundation donated millions of dollars to the Atlanta Beltline to help fund the creation of a new bike park in Westside Park.

According to the Beltline, the $8 million donation, and partnership, will help the organization pedal forward on its plans to fully fund the Bike Park at Westside Park and make the project “one of the most unique and inclusive biking facilities in Atlanta.”

“The Bike Park will be a game-changer for the Westside,” Atlanta Beltline, Inc.’s President & CEO Clyde Higgs said. “This park is a critical component of Atlanta Beltline’s mission to provide equitable recreational opportunities and healthy lifestyles for all Atlantans. It’s not just about physical activity, but about creating a community hub that will create a passion for a sport that many people will enjoy for decades.”

The Chestnut Family Foundation, led by Ben and Teresa Chestnut, is a nonprofit aimed at demonstrating compassion and creativity in improving access and choice for children, according to the Beltline.

Ben Chestnut, a co-founder and former MailChimp CEO, is a Georgia native. MailChimp has been based in Atlanta since its founding in 2001.

“We’re deeply committed to advancing the vision of the Atlanta Beltline at Westside Park, and we’re thrilled that this donation will give greater access to the sport of mountain biking to the people of Atlanta,” Ben Chestnut said in a statement. “Westside Park is the perfect place to create new opportunities for residents to explore and enjoy the outdoors, fostering a love for biking in communities that previously didn’t include unique trails like this.”

As planned, the Bike Park will feature the following projects:

Mountain Bike Trails: The park will feature 2.25 miles of mountain bike trails designed to cater to various skill levels, including adaptive mountain bikes to ensure people of all abilities can enjoy the experience. These trails will include:

Beginner and Intermediate Trails: Equipped with berms, switchbacks, bridges, boardwalks, natural obstacles, and rollers.

Gravity Trail: A challenging route for intermediate to advanced riders, featuring natural and built obstacles, large rocks, steep drop-offs, tight switchbacks, and technical rock gardens.

Pump Track: Available for a variety of wheeled sports, this state-of-the-art asphalt pump track is designed for riders of all skill levels to practice momentum, balance, and agility. The track includes berms and rollers, allowing riders to refine their technique and bike control without pedaling.

Bicycle Playground: Tailored for beginners, particularly children, this area will feature low-risk elements such as balance beams, small rollers, and gentle turns to help new riders build confidence and basic bike handling skills.

Jump Lines: A range of jump lines will be available, from beginner-friendly to advanced, featuring clear signage for difficulty levels and safe landing zones to encourage progression and skill development.

Skills Course: This area will present technical challenges such as narrow bridges, rock gardens, and tight switchbacks, designed to simulate real trail conditions and help riders of all levels improve their technical skills.

Hiking Trails: The park will also include serene hiking trails that meander through the natural landscape, offering accessible paths with varying difficulty levels. These trails will be designed to minimize environmental impact while providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all users.

Start Area and Overlook: The park will feature a dual-purpose start area integrated with an overlook, providing a stunning view of the bike park and surrounding landscape. This area will serve as a starting point for adventures and a spot for relaxation and social interaction.




