Back to School 2025: When metro Atlanta schools return

ATLANTA, Ga. — The first school district in the metro Atlanta area returns back to the classroom at the end of July.

Here is a list of when most schools return in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta Public Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Banks County Schools – Friday, August 1, 2025

Barrow County Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

Bartow County Schools - Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Bremen City Schools – Friday, August 1, 2025

Buford City Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

Butts County Schools - Thursday, July 31, 2025

Carroll County Schools - Thursday, August 7, 2025

Carrollton City Schools - Monday, August 11, 2025

Cherokee County Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

Clarke County Schools - Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Clayton County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Cobb County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Coweta County Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

City Schools of Decatur - Thursday, July 31, 2025

DeKalb County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Douglas County Schools - Thursday, July 31, 2025

Fayette County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Forsyth County Schools - Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Fulton County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Gainesville City Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Gwinnett County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Hall County Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

Henry County Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

Marietta City Schools - Thursday, August 1, 2025

Newton County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Paulding County Schools - Friday, August 1, 2025

Rockdale County Schools - Monday, August 4, 2025

Union County Schools - Wednesday, August 6, 2025

For those who are shopping for school supplies, there are many back-to-school giveaways scheduled in the metro Atlanta area throughout July and August.