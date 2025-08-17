Atlanta’s Finest 5K raises more than $40,000 for family of fallen officer

Atlanta's Finest 5K (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Hundreds of runners took part in the Atlanta Track Club’s annual “Atlanta’s Finest 5K” this weekend, raising more than $40,000 for the family of fallen DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

All registration proceeds from the race will go to Officer Rose’s wife and children. Rose was killed in last week’s shooting attack at the CDC.

The event, which honors metro Atlanta’s law enforcement and first responders, drew a large turnout in support of both the Rose family and the broader first responder community.

