Atlanta’s airport records second busiest year in history with 108M travelers in 2024

Hundreds of passengers line the sidewalk outside Atlanta airport after accidental discharge

ATLANTA — If you need any more proof that Atlanta influences everything, check Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport data about the number of passengers from 2024.

New data from airport officials show that 2024 was the second busiest year in history and the biggest in the post COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 108.1 million passengers traveled through Atlanta’s airport in 2024. The busiest year in history for Atlanta’s airport was in 2019, when 110 million passengers traveled through Atlanta.

“Thanks to the hard work of Interim GM Jan Lennon and the entire team at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Southeast’s crown jewel once again reigns supreme above the rest,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told WSBTV.

The airport also recorded nearly 800,000 takeoffs and landings in 2024, an increase from 2023.