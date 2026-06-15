Atlanta World Cup 2026 Guide: Matches, Fan Festival, and What to Expect

ATLANTA — The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway in Atlanta, bringing international soccer matches, official fan programming and major events to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park.

On Monday, Cape Verde, making its debut at the World Cup, pulled off a stunning upset to shut out heavily favored Spain in a 0-0 draw.

Atlanta is scheduled to host seven additional matches during the tournament, including group-stage play and a semifinal, along with fan events across downtown.

All matches will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will operate as Atlanta Stadium during the tournament.

Atlanta match schedule

(All kickoff times Eastern)

June 15 — Spain vs. Cape Verde, noon 0-0 draw

June 18 — Czechia vs. South Africa, noon

June 21 — Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, noon

June 24 — Morocco vs. Haiti, 6 p.m.

Atlanta will also host additional knockout-stage matches, including a semifinal scheduled for July 15.

The tournament features an expanded 48-team format with 104 matches across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA Fan Festival in downtown Atlanta

Centennial Olympic Park will serve as Atlanta’s official FIFA Fan Festival location and public viewing destination, according to officials.

Festival plans include live match broadcasts on large outdoor screens, free public admission, food and beverage vendors, entertainment, cultural programming and family-friendly activities.

Officials said the festival will operate throughout the tournament and serve as a gathering place for fans without match tickets.

In addition, nightlife ambassadors will begin operating Monday to help visitors navigate downtown Atlanta.

“It would be from about 5 p.m. to about 4 or 5 a.m. every night,” Phillana Williams, director of nightlife for the mayor’s office, said.

Economic impact

Atlanta is expected to receive a $503 million economic boost from World Cup matches, according to economic analysts.

Dr. Jerry Parrish, chief economist with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, said the estimate is based on spending from visitors traveling from outside Georgia.

“I expect $503.2 million worth of economic impact coming from those folks that come from outside Georgia; that means other states, and other countries, that’s what I limited my study to,” Parrish said.

According to the analysis, out-of-town visitors are expected to spend more than $1,000 each while attending matches.

Atlanta has also ranked among the least expensive World Cup host markets in the country in a recent analysis of attendance costs.

Transportation and fan experience

Fans attending matches are encouraged to use MARTA because of limited parking and expected congestion downtown.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is accessible by MARTA’s Blue and Green rail lines.

Officials expect increases in tourism, traffic and transit demand throughout the tournament, especially around Centennial Olympic Park and the stadium district.

Safety and security

MARTA officials and Atlanta police have unveiled security plans ahead of tournament crowds.

MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said local, state and federal agencies have coordinated security planning efforts for more than a year.

“State, local, and federal partners, the FBI, TSA, GSP, GBI, all are involved in our planning process for the last year, and they are going to be on top of this with us in our joint operations center,” Kreher said.

Atlanta police have also activated the city’s operations center ahead of the World Cup.

Chief Darin Schierbaum said counterterrorism remains a top priority.

“We’re working very closely with the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. This is a long-standing relationship of information being received in exchange that allows us to deploy resources to make sure we’re protecting our city against terrorism,” Schierbaum said.

“We have mobilized the entirety of the Atlanta Police Department. All 1,800 of our sworn side of the department will be working, all 500 civilian members of our department will be working,” he said.

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