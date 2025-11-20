Atlanta takes key step toward connecting the Beltline to the Silver Comet Trail

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Beltline is one step closer to linking up with the Silver Comet Trail after officials cut the ribbon on the MacArthur Boulevard segment on the city’s Westside.

Mary Hays with the PATH Foundation called the milestone a major advancement for the overall project.

“The cutting of the ribbon here marks the completion of the second to last segment of the Silver Comet Connector. We are so close to connecting downtown Atlanta to Alabama,” she said.

City leaders say the newly opened stretch will improve mobility and access for residents in surrounding neighborhoods. Atlanta DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness said the investment reflects the growth and momentum underway across the area.

“This is indicative of the energy and activity that’s happening in northwest Atlanta and the Westside,” he said.

The project is supported by the PATH Foundation, UWCID, ATL DOT, and Atlanta Parks and Recreation. Officials plan to complete the full trail loop by 2030, expanding bike and pedestrian access throughout the city.