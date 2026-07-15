Atlanta ramps up security for Argentina-England World Cup match

ATLANTA — Security is tight ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and England in Atlanta.

Atlanta police say they are taking proactive security measures to protect the public ahead of the match. Temporary street closures are in place in parts of downtown Atlanta, and most roads are closed near the stadium.

English Nick from WSB’s “The Von Haessler Doctrine,” who has tickets to the match, said he hopes fans from both countries will behave.

“I am going in with positivity; it’s like going to an Atlanta United game. It’s always positive stuff, so I hope that the fans behave themselves,” English Nick said.

He said the matchup carries added significance because of the long history between England and Argentina, including the 1982 Falklands War.

“There’s such a history with Argentina and England,” English Nick said.

He said some people are calling it the highest-risk match of the World Cup.

“There might be a little bit of what the British call it ‘argi bargi,’” English Nick said.

Despite the rivalry, he remains optimistic about both the atmosphere and England’s chances.

“I think my boys can do it, come on England!” he said.

Kickoff for the World Cup semifinal is scheduled for 3 p.m.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.