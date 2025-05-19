Atlanta Public Schools hosts first public meeting for ‘Forward 2040’ vision

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is inviting community members to help shape the district’s future during its first public meeting for the “APS Forward 2040” initiative. This ambitious 10-to-15-year vision aims to enhance APS facilities.

The in-person meeting will take place Monday, May 19, at 6 p.m. at the Center for Learning and Leadership. Additionally, those unable to attend in person can register for the virtual session, which will be held at noon today. Both meetings are open to all students, parents, teachers, as well as clergy and civic organizations.

APS leadership is eager to hear from the public on a range of issues, including how to improve campus safety, incorporate the latest technological advancements, and manage resources to support student achievement, early learning, and workforce readiness.

The “Forward 2040” plan is a chance for the community to directly engage with school district leadership and contribute ideas that will help define the future of Atlanta’s public schools.

WSBs Steve Summers contributed to this story