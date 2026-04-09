Atlanta police ramp up security for Dogwood Festival after deadly Piedmont Park shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced enhanced security measures for the 90th annual Dogwood Festival following a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park last Saturday that left one teen girl dead and another injured.

The three-day Dogwood Festival begins on Friday at Piedmont Park featuring fine art, live entertainment and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

“Additional officers will be placed in the park, on foot, on bicycle and horseback,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. “We have additional officers who will be on foot, vehicle and motorcycle patrolling the streets into Piedmont Park.”

Schierbaum said the department is also urging the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious.

The increased presence comes as many across the city continue to reflect on recent gun violence, including multiple shootings involving teens and children over Easter weekend in Atlanta.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and are actively working to identify those responsible.

“This department has good leads,” Schierbaum said. “We’re working aggressively to identify those individuals and bring them to justice. During this next three days, we will be extra vigilant, and we ask that you do as well.”

Authorities said a 16-year-old girl, Tianah Robinson, was killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured. The extent of the 15-year-old’s injuries remains unclear.

Earlier this week, investigators released photos of persons of interest in connection to the Piedmont Park shooting.

On Tuesday, 911 calls from the shooting captured chaos as gunfire rang out across the park.

“It sounded like he had an automatic weapon or something. It kept going and going,” a 911 caller said. “Somebody out here is hurt. It’s not just one person, it’s multiple people. There were gunshots on the northside of the park and the southside of the park just now.”

In addition to increasing security, Schierbaum reiterated that anyone who sees something suspicious should contact police immediately.