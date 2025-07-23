Atlanta police officers receive childcare support through new APF program

ATLANTA — Some Atlanta police officers are now receiving financial help with childcare costs thanks to a new initiative from the Atlanta Police Foundation. The program offers monthly subsidies ranging from $200 to $400 based on an officer’s rank, providing meaningful relief for families balancing the demands of law enforcement and parenthood.

According to Sergeant Ashlee Maltbia Burgess, officers are eligible to receive up to $400 per month, sergeants can receive $300, and lieutenants may qualify for $200. “The rank of officer gets up to $400, the rank of sergeant gets $300, and I believe at the rank of lieutenant they get $200 and it stops at that level there,” Burgess explained.

The program, which began as a pilot last year, has already helped more than 50 Atlanta Police Department (APD) families. Officers must be in good standing, active, and sworn to qualify for the benefit.

Burgess, who is enrolled in the program, says the support makes a tangible difference. “It definitely helps, it could be the difference of being able to pay for an unexpected vehicle expense or just putting some extra groceries in your home,” she said.

She also believes the program could aid in attracting new recruits and retaining experienced officers. “It is something that could possibly be used not just as retention, but as a recruitment tool,” she noted.

The Atlanta Police Foundation says the program is part of its ongoing efforts to support officers families.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story