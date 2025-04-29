Atlanta Police horses settle into upgraded stables at training facility

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit has officially moved into its new home at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, and the department’s four-legged officers are already making themselves comfortable.

The newly opened facility features modern stables and expansive open space designed specifically for the horses to run, play, and exercise. APD Officer Adrian Brinn says the animals are thriving in their upgraded environment.

“We’ve opened up a new field, which is Field 5. It’s a bigger field for them,” said Brinn. “They’re out there running around, eating tons of grass, and they can see the pond. They just want to keep going out there and keep on playing.”

Among the horses enjoying the new amenities are King, a playful 6- to 7-year-old who Brinn says likes to “start trouble and then run away from it,” and Kaiser, the herd leader.

“He controls the herd,” Brinn explained. “He tells them, ‘Hey, I’m first. You guys are last. You’re not coming in until I eat first.’”

The move to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center provides the Mounted Patrol Unit with more space and resources, supporting both the horses’ well-being and their operational readiness for public safety duties.

Public tours of the stables are available by contacting the Atlanta Police Department directly.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story