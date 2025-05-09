Atlanta Police Department opens new recruitment center, expands efforts to attract officers

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is ramping up its recruitment efforts with the opening of a new walk-in recruitment center located at 245 Pryor Street SW in downtown Atlanta.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is designed to streamline the application process for prospective officers. Walk-ins are welcome, and department representatives are on hand to answer questions and guide candidates through the steps to begin a law enforcement career.

The initiative is part of a broader push to grow the force, particularly with the upcoming opening of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Recruitment efforts are not limited to Atlanta. Officers will be traveling to cities across the East Coast, including Miami and New York, to seek qualified candidates.

Among the incentives being offered is tuition reimbursement. According to Curtisline Bass with the Atlanta Police Foundation, eligible recruits can receive up to $3,000 per scholastic year for degree programs in approved disciplines.

Bass also highlighted a unique benefit for incoming officers; Unity Place, the nation’s only residential complex specifically designed for police recruits, offering affordable housing close to training facilities.

For those interested in applying, more information is available at joinatlantapd.org.