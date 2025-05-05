Atlanta nonprofit marks 8th annual ‘Silence the Shame Day’ to raise mental health awareness

ATLANTA — An Atlanta based nonprofit is marking its 8th annual National Silence the Shame Day today, continuing its mission to educate communities about mental wellness and break the stigma surrounding mental health care.

Founded by former music industry executive Shanti Das, Silence the Shame was born from deeply personal struggles. Das says her turning point came in September 2015, when she contemplated ending her life and ultimately sought professional help encouraged by her sister and her pastor, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“Oftentimes we were told just to pray our problems away,” Das said. “We shouldn’t have to sit in those feelings and feel like there is no hope, or there is no help. What we do is try to provide the help and the hope so that you can get the support you need.”

Since then, Das has turned her healing into purpose, reaching people across the country with programs, events, and community outreach aimed at normalizing mental health conversations, especially in underserved communities.

National Silence the Shame Day, observed annually on May 5, encourages open conversations around mental health, emotional wellness, and the importance of seeking help. The organization also reminds those in crisis that dialing 9-8-8, the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, can offer immediate support.

For resources, toolkits, and more information, visit www.silencetheshame.com.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story