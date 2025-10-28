Atlanta named one of the best markets for luxury homebuyers

ATLANTA — Homebuyers looking for more space in the luxury housing market may find Atlanta among the best places to invest.

According to a new Realtor.com luxury housing report, Atlanta ranks as one of the top markets for the amount of square footage a budget between $1 million and $2 million can buy.

The report found that in Atlanta, homes in that price range typically offer more than 4,000 square feet, roughly 50% more than the national average.

Luxury properties in the metro area also tend to include larger lots and premium amenities that could cost two to three times more in other major cities, according to Realtor.com.

Bloomberg’s Dan Schwartzman contributed to this story