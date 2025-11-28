Atlanta malls prepare for heavy Black Friday crowds, say shopping trends are changing

ATLANTA — Major Atlanta malls say Black Friday is looking a little different this year, even as they prepare for large crowds and heavier-than-usual traffic.

At Perimeter Mall, General Manager Nick Nicolosi says his team has been using social media to highlight Black Friday deals. Over at Lenox Square, Director of Marketing Lindsey Jones says they’ve been gathering offers from stores across the mall.

“There’s a lot of really exciting deals and offers happening this year,” Jones said.

Mall officials say shoppers should still show up for Black Friday, but note that sales will continue into December.

Heavy traffic and parking challenges are also expected throughout the day. Jones says there are ways to make parking easier at Lenox Square.

“The best kept secret is the parking decks, especially the Bloomingdale parking deck, it always has space,” she said.

At Perimeter Mall, Nicolosi says they are preparing for a major surge of shoppers throughout the holiday season. “This is a holiday season with about 1.5 million visitors,” he said.

Both malls recommend arriving before peak hours, which typically occur later in the day.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.