Atlanta food bank helping Texas flood victims

ATLANTA, Ga. — In wake of the deadly Texas floods, an Atlanta food bank is showing their support.

More than 160 people are still believed to be missing in Texas days after flash floods killed over 100 people during the July Fourth weekend, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

A tractor-trailer truck carrying food and hygiene kits have arrived to the hardest hit areas of Texas that were impacted by deadly floods.

Midwest Food Banks Georgia Division Executive Director Patrick Burke says they’ve partnered with the Salvation Army to distribute food to those in need.

“The Salvation Army will get that set up and launch those food boxes to local distribution channels in the Texas area,” Burke said. “We’re leveraging national resources and local partnerships to respond quickly and stay engaged. When families lose everything, every moment counts. We’re providing support now—and will continue sending aid throughout the rebuild phase.”

Each truck contains more than 1,000 boxes of supplies, according to officials. The food bank has 10 divisions and all of them are poised to offer aid to the hardest hit areas.

Officials say least 27 campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, died. Officials added that five campers and one counselor have still not been found.