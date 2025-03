Atlanta Dream open their home schedule this season against Indiana Fever

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 13: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever goes to the basket against Nia Coffey #12 and Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 13, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Atlanta Dream will open their home schedule this season against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Because of the expected high demand for tickets, the game will be played at State Farm Arena.

The Dream normally play home games at Gateway Center Arena.

This offseason, the Dream added ten time all-star Brittney Griner to their roster. The home opener game against Indiana is scheduled for May 22 at 7:30 p.m.