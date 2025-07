ATLANTA, Ga. — A cooling center has opened in Atlanta amid rising temperatures across the city.

The cooling center is located at Selena S. Butler Park on 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr NE.

It opened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until 6 p.m. The center will reopen Wednesday at 11 am. and close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Atlanta city officials said.

Officials will also provide bottled water to residents while in the cooling center.

For more information, visit www.atlantaga.gov.