Atlanta City Council approves controversial Amsterdam Walk redevelopment in close vote

ATLANTA — In a narrow 8-6 vote, the Atlanta City Council has approved a rezoning plan that clears the way for the redevelopment of the Amsterdam Walk shopping center in Midtown, one of the largest proposed developments near the Atlanta Beltline and Piedmont Park.

The project, led by Portman Holdings, would transform approximately 10 acres into a major mixed-use development featuring three buildings up to nine stories high, between 900 and 1,100 apartment units, and over 1,400 parking spaces. The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by 2029.

Supporters of the redevelopment say the investment is long overdue and would boost property values and overall quality of life in the area. “Neighborhoods are not static. If we don’t invest in our neighborhoods, they decline and depreciate,” said Morningside resident Ryan Sanders. “Investment is key to keeping our neighborhood alive and healthy.”

But not everyone agrees. Opponents raised concerns about worsening traffic, overcrowded schools, and public safety. “We have to have the roads. No one’s talked about the overcrowding in the schools. No one’s talked about safety,” said resident Sharon Cohen. Another resident, Jacinto Sullivan, shared a personal story about traffic congestion delaying emergency services: “I had to drive a total stranger to the hospital because the ambulance could not get to us due to traffic.”

Among the “no” votes was Councilmember Alex Wan, who represents the district. Despite opposition from some neighbors and local leaders, the rezoning now allows the development to move forward.

Portman Holdings says the project will include community amenities and affordable housing components designed to benefit a broad range of residents. As the city prepares for growth along the Beltline corridor, the Amsterdam Walk redevelopment marks a major step in Atlanta’s evolving urban landscape.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story