Atlanta Braves launching relief efforts for Venezuela earthquake victims

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are sending support and raising funds for relief efforts in Venezuela following devastating June 24 earthquakes.

Several Braves players and members of the front office are from Venezuela, prompting the organization to launch the effort.

Braves Foundation Director Danielle Bedasse said the foundation will match fan donations dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 through Sunday, July 12.

“The club is planning to match funds of up to $25,000 at this point,” Bedasse said. “Everybody is, no pun intended, a little shaken up.”

Funds will benefit organizations on the ground in Venezuela, including Global Empowerment Mission, officials said.

Fans also will have the opportunity to bid on a one-of-a-kind painting by Atlanta artist John Hill, which is autographed by Ronald Acuña Jr., according to the team.

The Braves Foundation is also selling 8-by-10 autographed photos of Ronald Acuña Jr., Martín Pérez, Robert Suárez and Eddie Pérez.

Items are available at the Braves Foundation booth near Section 111 at Truist Park and online at Braves.com/relief.

WSB Radio’s Miles Montgomery contributed to this story.