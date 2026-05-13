Atlanta Beltline leaders highlight growth, jobs and new residents

ATLANTA — New figures released by the Atlanta Beltline show the project has generated nearly $14.2 billion in economic growth for the city.

The Atlanta Beltline said the project has also created more than 91,000 jobs and brought nearly 26,000 residents back to the city.

Atlanta Beltline President and CEO Clyde Higgs said the project continues to attract businesses and workers to Atlanta.

“It is a really effective way to attract your workforce, to say that our headquarters is based on the Beltline,” Higgs said.

Higgs also said the Beltline has helped improve quality of life for people living near the project.

“To be able to walk to a grocery store, walk to your place of employment, a place of worship, all the things that you care about that adds to a strong quality of life, those are the types of things you can do on the Beltline,” Higgs said.

Atlanta Beltline leaders said the project sees about 2.5 million visits each year.

Vice President of Economic Development Kelvin Collins said those visits are helping drive spending at local businesses.

“2.5 million visits annually on the Beltline, and so what does that translate into, $52 million is spent on retail, on dining, and coffee shops,” Collins said.

Beltline leaders also said major cities including Chicago and Indianapolis have developed similar urban greenspace projects modeled after Atlanta’s Beltline.

“Find what is authentic to your community and build on that versus trying to copy and paste the Beltline,” Higgs said.

The completed 22-mile Beltline loop is expected to be finished by 2030.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.