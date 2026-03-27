Atlanta’s allergy ranking may come as a surprise this year

ATLANTA — Atlanta is not ranked among the worst cities in the country for seasonal allergies this year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Compared to previous years, more cities in the western United States landed in the top 20 allergy capitals for 2026. Boise, Idaho ranks as the worst city in the nation for allergies.

While Atlanta is not among the top-ranked cities this year, it still ranks worse than average.

Most challenging cities to live with pollen allergy:

Boise, ID San Diego, CA Tulsa, OK Provo, UT Rochester, NY Wichita, KS Raleigh, NC Ogden, UT Spokane, WA Greenville, SC San Francisco, CA Minneapolis, MN Salt Lake City, UT Richmond, VA Colorado Springs, CO Little Rock, AR Toledo, OH New Orleans, LA Winston-Salem, NC Lakeland, FL

Atlanta ranked number 34 out of 100 for the most challenging places to live with allergies.

Dr. Tim Ryan, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Atlanta, says changing temperatures are impacting allergy patterns.

“The tree canopy has a longer growing season, so as we move along in our age we can develop more and more symptoms,” Ryan said.

He says many people experience symptoms during pollen season.

“A little bit sneezy or sniffly, and unfortunately that’s just the environment that we’re in,” Ryan said.

Doctors say starting treatment early is key.

“Most people wait to start to treat their allergy, so it’s too late. Don’t wait for a high pollen count and then you start on your medication, you really want to start treatment early,” Ryan said.

Doctors also recommend taking frequent showers after being outside, keeping windows closed and using HEPA filters on high pollen count days.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.