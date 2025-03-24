Atlanta Allergy and Asthma offers tips as pollen count reaches new high in 2025

ATLANTA — If you’re not feeling well on Monday, experts say it could be due to allergies.

The metro Atlanta area has seen a new year high pollen count of 3,028 due to oak, sweet gum, hackberry, pine, and birch, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma officials.

“Many people have both indoor and outdoor allergies. Your allergists will take a thorough medical and symptom history, perform a physical exam, and suggest appropriate testing,” according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma officials.

Identifying and treating allergies allows you to breathe easier, improve sleep quality, reduce asthma, and decrease potential sinus issues, Atlanta Allergy and Asthma officials say.

If you experience worse symptoms while indoors, you could potentially be allergic to dust mites, pet dander or cockroaches.

Here are some helpful tips from Atlanta Allergy & Asthma on high pollen days: