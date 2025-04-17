Animal rights advocates call for horseback riding ban in midtown and downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Advocates are demanding for change after a horse was found dead on a downtown Atlanta sidewalk earlier this month.

Georgia Animal Rights and Protection wants an outright ban on recreational horseback riding in midtown and downtown Atlanta.

Georgia Animal Rights and Protection Vice President Julie Robertson says that environment scares and disorients the animal and the pavement is bad for their hooves.

“People are bringing horses here and galloping on the sidewalk weaving the horses in and out of traffic,” Robertson said.

Robertson adds points to the congestion and possibilities of spooking in addition dangerous riding.

The request comes after a horse was found dead on a sidewalk near Peachtree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The incident drew attention from people in the area, as the horse lay near an ATM in a high-traffic part of the city.

Officials said that the owner will not face any charges, as there was no evidence of neglect or wrong doing.

Authorities recently confirmed the animal suffered a medical emergency.