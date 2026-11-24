American Idol production set to be headquartered at Trilith LIVE in metro area

The popular music competition series is moving from Los Angeles to the Atlanta area.

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — American Idol is preparing for its 25th season and officials announced they are moving the show and the production to Trilith LIVE in Fayetteville, which is located south of Atlanta.

Officials say Trilith LIVE is part of the growing complex that includes Trilith Studios, the Town at Trilith and the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

Officials say season 25 of American Idol is set to premiere in February of 2027.

“American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will produce its monumental 25th season at Trilith LIVE, a one-of-a-kind entertainment complex in south metro Atlanta dedicated to creativity, performance, and community," Trillith officials said on their official website.

It is unclear when filming for the show’s upcoming season will begin.

“Trilith LIVE is a one-of-a-kind entertainment complex in south metro Atlanta dedicated to creativity, performance, and community. Spanning 530,000 square feet, this nonprofit state-of-the-art venue is designed to host everything from concerts and performing arts to live audience productions, conventions, and events,” according to officials.

American Idol is also listed on the “Now Filming in Georgia” website.