Amazon expanding 30-minute delivery service to parts of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Amazon announced Tuesday it is expanding its fast delivery service to parts of Atlanta, offering package deliveries in 30 minutes or less.

The company said the service, called Amazon Now, was first piloted in a handful of American cities in December.

Amazon said in a blog post that the service is now expanding to new cities, including parts of Atlanta, Austin, Denver and Phoenix.

The company said it plans to bring Amazon Now to “tens of millions of customers in these and other cities” by the end of the year.