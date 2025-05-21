Airbnb tightens rules to prevent party chaos ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Airbnb is ramping up efforts to prevent disruptive parties at rental properties by expanding its use of anti-party technology.

The company says it will assess a variety of factors when determining whether to allow a booking; including the type of listing, length of stay, how close the rental is to the guest’s primary residence, and whether the booking was made at the last minute.

“If a reservation is considered high risk, it will be blocked,” said Jackie McGraw with Airbnb. “We look at a number of risk factors that indicate a reservation may have a higher chance of resulting in a party.”

This technology is part of Airbnb’s broader “Community Disturbance Policy” and has already made a significant impact. Over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends last year, Airbnb says it blocked approximately 51,000 bookings nationwide. In Atlanta, the company has seen a 57% drop in party-related reports since rolling out the system and introducing a global party ban in 2020.

In addition to screening guests, Airbnb provides hosts with free noise monitoring devices and access to a 24-hour safety line.

Company officials say the goal is to ensure neighborhoods remain safe and peaceful while allowing guests to enjoy their stays responsibly.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story