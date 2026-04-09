Agnes Scott College hosts 55th annual writers’ festival in Decatur

DECATUR, GA — A two-day writers’ festival is underway at Agnes Scott College, marking the 55th year of the event.

The festival, which began in 1972, was created to bring writers together from colleges and universities across Georgia.

“There wasn’t really something like this in the south or in Atlanta that would just bring writers together from all of the different Georgia universities and colleges,” said Agnes Scott professor Alan Grostephan.

Grostephan said the event features published authors who share their work and experiences, along with a statewide writing contest for college students.

“It sort of brings them together to think about writing outside the classroom and outside their usual assignments,” he said.

The contest is open to undergraduate and graduate students across Georgia.

“Any student enrolled at a Georgia university, graduate or undergraduate, submits fiction, non-fiction, poetry or play writing,” Grostephan said.

He said the competition gives students an opportunity to take their writing beyond the classroom.

“When they submit to the festival, they’re putting themselves out into the world with their writing, and they get published if their work is chosen,” he said.

Grostephan also said the festival brings in authors whose work can serve as inspiration for students.

“I think the writers that we bring in are really great models doing really significant work,” he said.

The event runs April 9 and 10 on the college’s Decatur campus.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.