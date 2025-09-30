Actor Tyrese Gibson wanted by Fulton County police in animal cruelty investigation

MACRO Pre-Oscars Party 2025 FILE PHOTO - Tyrese Gibson attends the MACRO Pre-Oscars Party at Laya Restaurant on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for MACRO)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — An arrest warrant has been issued for actor Tyrese Gibson after his pack of four Cane Corso dogs were roaming freely in his Buckhead neighborhood, resulting in the mauling death of a neighbor’s dog.

Tyrese Gibson is known for his role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

Fulton County Police Captain Nicole Dwyer tells WSB Radio says the breed does not have a bad reputation.

“I think it is all about how they are raised,” Dwyer says. “They’re not known to be that aggressive.”

Dwyer says she’s seen Gibson’s videos on social media that indicate he wants them to be his security dogs. Gibson did not turn himself in as required and is said to be out of town.

Dwyer says they’ll stay on top of the case.

