About 4 million expected to travel through Atlanta airport during Thanksgiving holiday period

ATLANTA — The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is beginning to ramp up at the world’s busiest airport ahead of the weekend.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Ricky Smith says they expect about 4 million travelers to come through the Atlanta airport from Friday through Dec. 1.

“That’s a 5% increase over last year,” he said.

Smith is urging travelers to get to the airport extra early.

“Its going to be a substantial amount of traffic coming through the airport,” Smith said.