89th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival returning to Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dogwood Festival is returning for the 89th year this upcoming weekend at Piedmont Park where hundreds of artists from all over the country will continue the city’s favorite springtime tradition.

“Virtually every kind of art imaginable is represented at the festival, with a nationally renowned, juried Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more,” Atlanta Dogwood Festival organizers say.

The festival offers something for the whole family to enjoy, including the renowned fine art Artist Market, and music. The musical lineup Friday will include Nero Simon and the Sunsetters, and a Jimi Hendrix tribute.

Organizers say festival attendees will find work in a wide range of styles and in a dozen mediums, including jewelry, painting, photography, pottery, sculpture and more.

Organizers say the Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park begins Friday at Noon and runs until 9 p.m. It will also feature a fireworks display around 9 p.m. On Saturday, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the Mimosa 5K beginning at 8 a.m. Then on Sunday the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will feature the Party in the Park VIP Experience, the Mimosa 5K, the Art Throwdown in addition to performances, the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition and the Kids Village, face painting and puppet shows.

The festival will also include several sponsor booths, games, prizes, giveaways, food trucks, and beverages.

Due to a City of Atlanta ordinance, no dogs or pets are allowed at the park during the festival, officials say.