15th annual Lantern Parade set to return to Atlanta

The Lantern Parade is one of Atlanta BeltLine’s longest-running events. (PHOTO: The Atlanta BeltLine)

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are expected to attend the 15th annual Lantern Parade along the Westside trail of the Atlanta Beltline on Saturday evening.

The beloved event features hundreds of people displaying unique lanterns as they march behind five bands.

According to Beltline officials, the event will be led by parade creator Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons.

“I believe we have a common calling to delight one another,” Rytter said. “To see the people we share a community with as playful volumes of light, and to be witnessed as such, does a body good. It is restorative. It is collective joy, and we need it. Your creative play is a gift to our city.”

The party is set to begin in Adair Park at 7:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 8:30 p.m. The route will proceed for less than a mile to the Lee and White District, according to officials.

It is a rain or shine event, according to officials.

Organizers warn that parking is extremely limited and those who plan to attend are encouraged to use Rideshare services or MARTA to the West End Station and walk to the parade route.

Those who do not have a lantern are encouraged to join as spectators.