11 Georgia Powerball players win $50,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.3 billion

No one matched all the winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, pushing the jackpot to more than $1.3 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

While the grand prize rolled over, nearly a dozen players in Georgia are celebrating big wins. Eleven tickets sold across the state matched four of the five white ball numbers: 8, 23, 25, 40, 53, plus the red Powerball, 5. Each of those tickets is worth $50,000.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning tickets were purchased at:

4 Mile Grocery, Mineral Bluff

Neighborhood Petroleum, Conyers

Friendly Express, Brunswick

J&S Food Mart, Gainesville

RaceTrac, Wade Green Road, Kennesaw

Rome Liquor & Tobacco, Rome

Zippy, Vienna

Harry’s, Athens

RaceTrac, Chattanooga Road, Dalton

BP West, Gray

Flash Food, Waycross

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with an estimated jackpot of $1.3 billion.