Lizzo returns Feb. 28 with 'Love in Real Life'

Musically, Lizzo's been quiet since 2023 — but she's about to come back in a major way.

The Grammy winner on Monday confirmed the title of a new song that's coming out Feb. 28: "Love in Real Life." She posted a clip of the song on Instagram, along with a video that shows her lying on the hood of a car. "Everything was so much simpler, and that's exactly what I need," she narrates. "No views, no likes. Real love. In real life."

She'd previously teased that she had new music coming, posting a video that shows her crying hysterically, and then laughing hysterically, over an extended flute solo.

Lizzo's most recent album was 2022's Special, which featured the hits "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." In 2023 she released the album's title track as a single, as well as "Pink," from the Barbie soundtrack, but we haven't heard anything from her since then.

Earlier in February she officially announced the end of the Special era on Instagram and wrote of the album, "I'm proud of the accolades, the Grammys the Emmys the Platinum plaque… but I'm most proud of the Legacy I'm leaving this world— lyrics that uplift you, music w real instruments, a reminder to dance and that it's okay to cry… and high vibrations!"

She's been sharing her weight-loss journey on social media, noting in January that she'd reached her goal.

