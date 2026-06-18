Lizzo, Frankie Grande gush over Ariana Grande's current tour: 'greatest singer of all time'

It's not surprising that Frankie Grande would feel compelled to post about how much he loves his sister Ariana Grande's current tour. But someone with no skin in the game — Lizzo — took to Instagram to gush over Ari's recent show in Inglewood, California..

Posting video of the moment Ariana is lifted up in the air while singing "supernatural," Lizzo wrote, "I have too much too say. Ari— thank you. This is a woman who gives her alllllllllll and NO SHADE, she don't have to. Thee vocalist thee Loubotin platform custommmmmm…. I cried, I laughed, I sang TF along."

"You coulda healed far far away from us… somewhere over the rainbow. But you chose to heal with us. On stage. Every night. So thank you. We love you. Brava," she concluded.

As for Frankie, he said in his lengthy post, "I've said it before and I'll say it forever: I believe my sister is the greatest singer of all time. There is simply no substitute for hearing those songs performed live. Her artistry, her musicianship, her storytelling, and a discography that is truly unmatched all came together in what I genuinely believe is the highest expression of her craft."



"Yes, I'm her brother," he noted. "But I also know I'm one of millions who recognize that we're witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime artist at the absolute peak of her powers."

As for the Eternal Sunshine tour production, Frankie said, "It was cinematic, theatrical, intimate, spectacular, and vocally flawless all at once. Somehow it felt like a Broadway show, a film, and a concert existing in the same magical space."

The tour is set to continue through Sept. 1, wrapping up with 10 shows at London's O2 Arena.

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