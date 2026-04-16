Live shows by Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Olivia Dean are winners at Pollstar Awards

Benson Boone and Teddy Swims have a well-documented bromance, so maybe they can celebrate their wins at this year's Pollstar Awards together.

Both singers' tours were Wednesday honored with awards, which were voted on solely by members of the concert industry, and presented by Pollstar, the publication that covers the industry. Benson's American Heart World Tour was named pop tour of the year, while Teddy was named new headliner of the year.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean won the support/special guest of the year award for her opening slot on Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, while The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour won for R&B tour of the year.

The biggest award of the night, major tour of the year, went to Oasis Live '25 Tour, which saw the famously feuding British band reunite for a massive trek that earned over $405 million.

Venues that were honored included Sphere Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, New York's Radio City Music Hall, Nashville's The Pinnacle and Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

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