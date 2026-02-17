Listen to Taylor Swift narrate a promo for Team USA's Blade Angels

Since the Winter Olympics began, Taylor Swift has sent a special message to the U.S. Olympians, wishing them good luck, and shared skier Breezy Johnson's joy when her boyfriend proposed to her using lyrics of Taylor's hit "The Alchemy." During Monday night's primetime coverage on NBC, Taylor was back in the Olympics arena, narrating a promo for the Blade Angels — three members of the U.S. Women's Figure Skating Team.

In the promo, which is set to Taylor's hit "Opalite," she says, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa and Isabeau. Three American showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories."

Taylor goes on to give us background on the skaters — Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito — before concluding, "They're teammates and friends. They call themselves the Blade Angels. And tomorrow night, they're taking center stage when the show starts in Milan."

The three women will be gunning for the first U.S. women's medal since 2006, when Sasha Cohen won in Turin, Italy. The last time the U.S. women won gold was back in 2002, when Sarah Hughes won during the Salt Lake City Games.

