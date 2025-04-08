LISA reflects on 'White Lotus' experience: 'What a ride'

Spoiler alert: LISA did not kill or get killed on The White Lotus season 3, but she did find it to be a thrilling experience.

The BLACKPINK star took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the hit HBO series, in which she played hotel employee Mook. She wrote, "What a ride. Thank you Mike White for trusting in me to fulfill the role of Mook and bring her character to life."

"It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors," the Thai artist continued. "And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities."

"My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart," she concluded.

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic jumped into the comments to write, "u were soooo good !!!"

LISA is set to perform at Coachella April 11 and April 18; her BLACKPINK groupmate JENNIE will play the festival on April 13 and April 20.

