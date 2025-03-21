Lewis Capaldi's making new music and it 'sounds great,' says musician friend

By Andrea Dresdale

Lewis Capaldi, who has Tourette syndrome, stepped out of the spotlight in June 2023 to take care of his mental and physical health — but it seems as though he may be planning a comeback.

Lewis' pal Dominic Harrison, an alternative rock artist who records under the name Yungblud, told The Sun during an event promoting his own music that he'd heard Lewis' new music "and it sounds great." Yungblud also noted Lewis is "getting his mental health right."

He added, "I love him ... me and him have been on this ride together. We experienced it at the same time and he is perhaps the only friend who knows what I am going through, in the same way I know what he's going through."

Lewis told fans in December 2023 that he'd noticed a "marked improvement" in his health. His struggles were captured in the Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now. Lewis' most recent album was 2023's Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!