Lewis Capaldi is Role Model's 'Sally' in London

Role Model brought out an unexpected choice as his "Sally" Monday night in London.

During a performance of his breakout single, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," the singer welcomed Lewis Capaldi to the stage at the Eventim Apollo. Lewis, with a beer in hand, joined Role Model to dance and sing along to the song as the crowd loudly cheered.

Role Model posted a video of the moment on Instagram, captioning it, "sally's now here to get us through it all."

Lewis also posted a couple of photos to his Instagram Story showing his dressing room backstage was labeled "Sally."

Previous Sallys have included Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp, Bowen Yang, Natalie Portman and Kate Hudson.

Role Model is set to play his second show at London’s Eventim Apollo Tuesday night.

