'Leading Lady Marmalade': Watch Pink's opening number and 'All That Jazz' at the Tonys

P!NK performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Pink opened the Tony Awards Sunday night in the air — as usual — until Neil Patrick Harris stopped her.

Pink, who was hosting the awards for the first time, performed "I'm Flying" from the musical Peter Pan while dressed as the title character and suspended from the ceiling. Former Tonys host Neil interrupted to joke that the vampires from The Lost Boys musical are the only cool flying people on Broadway.

After singing a couple of notes from other famous Broadway musicals like Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera, Pink wrapped her legs around Neil and lifted him into the air while singing Elphaba's battle cry from Wicked. Neil then sent her offstage to change, telling her to return wearing something "more Pink-like, less Pan-ish."

A group of Broadway stars then took the stage and began singing "Lady Marmalade" from Moulin Rouge, a song that reached #1 in 2001 when it was recorded by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott. Pink reappeared wearing a top hat, fishnets and a pink corset with a massive pink feathered back, joining a version of the number with lyrics rewritten to celebrate Broadway's leading ladies.

Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared in Moulin Rouge! The Musical earlier this year, then joined in with a rap about Broadway, before Pink brought back the "Leading Lady Marmalade" song. At the "more, more, more" lyric, the backup singers sang, "Moore, Moore, Alecia Moore" — a reference to Pink's birth name.

Near the end of the song, Pink sang, "Standing on stage at the Tony Awards/10-year-old me is like, 'Oh my God!'"

Later in the show, Pink participated in a tribute to Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, performing "All That Jazz."

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