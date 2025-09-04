Lauren Jauregui won't confirm a Fifth Harmony reunion: 'We'll see'

Despite the excitement that followed Fifth Harmony's surprise reunion at the Jonas Brothers' concert in Dallas, Lauren Jauregui won't say whether or not a full-fledged reunion is happening. She also had a notable response to Camila Cabello's reaction to the reunion.

While speaking to US Weekly to promote her appearance on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Lauren was informed that Camila, who left the group in 2016, put a bunch of red heart emojis in the comments of the Instagram post documenting the reunion.

“I didn’t know that,” Lauren said. “Interesting.”

Lauren described the group's Aug. 31 performance of "Worth It" and "Work from Home" as "amazing," adding, "When the Jonas Brothers call you, answer the call."

"They are having a bunch of beautiful, nostalgic, amazing acts come through and share their light on the stage with them," she said. "They asked us to come through. We were like, ‘Absolutely.’”

Can we expect a reunion of Lauren, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke?

“We’ll see. I’m still focused on my own music," Lauren said.

You can watch Lauren and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong on Dancing with the Stars live on ABC and Disney+ starting Sept. 16, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu.

