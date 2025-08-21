From 'Larger Than Life' to Little People: Backstreet Boys toy set coming this fall

When they're appearing on the 366-foot tall screens inside Sphere Las Vegas during their Into the Millennium residency, Backstreet Boys are very much "Larger Than Life." But now, they've been shrunk down into a collectible toy set from Fisher-Price and Little People.

The Little People Collector set features AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Nick Carter as plastic figures, all modeled after the group's looks in their iconic video for "I Want It That Way." All five members are packaged together in a decorative window box that reads Millennium -- that's the title of the album that contained the group's signature song.

You can pre-order the set now at Target; they'll officially be released on Oct. 5.

As previously reported, Backstreet Boys just extended their Vegas residency into February. Tickets for the new dates, as well as the previously announced shows in December and January, go on sale Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.