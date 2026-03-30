Lady Gaga spent her 40th birthday 'listening and relaxing' with fiancé

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards, Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lady Gaga hit the big 4-0 on Saturday, but instead of a big blowout, she spent her special day chilling with her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

Gaga posted a TikTok video of herself holding up a paper "40" decoration and kissing into the camera, while the song "Shy Girl" by the synth-pop duo Haute & Freddy played. "Haute & Freddy, Robyn, and Raye filled my birthday with their beautiful new albums," Gaga wrote in the caption.

She was referring to the fact that the day before her birthday, all three of those acts released new projects. "Dancing on My Own" singer Robyn released Sexistential, while RAYE dropped This Music May Contain Hope.

Gaga continued, "Had the best time listening and relaxing with Michael as we wind down The Mayhem Ball. Thank you, Michael for making my birthday so so special, I love you. May the birthday month begin."

"Thank you monsters for all your beyond kind messages," she ended the caption. "Growing up w you is something I will always cherish."

Gaga is set to wrap up The Mayhem Ball, which started last July, with an April 13 show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

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