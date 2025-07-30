Lady Gaga shouts out fiancé during Mayhem Ball show

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The MAYHEM Ball Tour at The Kia Forum on July 28, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lady Gaga played her second Mayhem Ball show in Los Angeles Tuesday night, giving a special shoutout to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

People reports Gaga called Polansky "the love of my life" before singing "Vanish Into You" from her album Mayhem.

"It's so much more fun doing this with you, my babe," she said, before showing her gratitude to the fans.

"I hope one day I just vanish into each and every one of you," she told the crowd.

Gaga and Polansky confirmed their engagement in July 2024. They also collaborated on Mayhem; Polansky has multiple songwriting credits on the album, as well as an executive producer credit.

"[We] do a lot together," Gaga told ABC News back in March. "He's really creative. He plays guitar. He's, like, a beautiful musician. So we have a really creative relationship."

Gaga plays another show at LA's Kia Forum on Aug. 1.

