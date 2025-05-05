Lady Gaga reflects on 'finding her way back' after record-breaking Brazil concert

Lady Gaga performed for a record 2.5 million people on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach on Saturday, setting a record for the highest-attended concert ever by a female artist. On Instagram, she said that the concert was an example of what you can achieve if you put your mind to it.

Reflecting on the "absolute pride and joy" she felt during the concert, Gaga wrote, "I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can't, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard."

"You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time," she added.

Of the show itself, she wrote, "Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had ... the sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you."

As previously reported, Gaga was unaware of the alleged bomb attack plot targeting the concert until it was over. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the plot, Brazilian Civil Police confirmed.

Gaga's Mayhem Ball tour will visit Singapore next, playing four stadium shows from May 18 to May 24.

