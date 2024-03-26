Lady Gaga is "working as fast as I can" on her new album

Lady Gaga just launched her Haus Labs line of cosmetics in Europe via Sephora. During an Instagram Live appearance to promote it on March 26, the Oscar winner spoke a bit about the progress of her long-awaited new album.

During her chat with YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials, Gaga was asked about the progress of "LG7." She noted, "Listen, I'm working as fast as I can, but I will say that I'm feeling deeply inspired right now and I'm so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans. And I'm deeply grateful for everybody's excitement in my creativity."

Gaga has been teasing new music in a series of Instagram posts, but not much is known about her new project, which will be the follow-up to 2020's Chromatica. Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone recently that he was waiting for his producer, Andrew Watt, to finish working with Gaga so he can make his next album.

Also coming up for Gaga is the film Joker: Folie à Deux, which will be released in October. Variety reported that it's going to feature covers of at least 15 well-known songs and possibly some originals.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.